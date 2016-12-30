DSpace of Korolenko poltava national pedagogical university >

Назва: Філософія Риссорджименто в творчості Джузеппе Верді Автори: Цебрій, І.В.

Мелешко, С.В. Ключові слова: Рисорджименто

оперне мистецтво

плюралізм

незалежність

корумпований розум

атавізм

художній задум

«Набукко»

У статті доведено, що спадщина Джузеппе Верді стала найвищим злетом філософії Рисорджименто в мистецтві, втіленням її основних ідеалів. Зважаючи на те, що провідним жанром італійської культури першої половини ХІХ століття була опера, її театральні підмостки стали трибуною для вираження патріотичних настроїв і політичних переконань суспільства. У даному контексті твори композиторів Джакомо Россіні, Вінченцо Белліні й Джузеппе Верді представлялись рушійними чинниками італійського визвольного руху.

The article proved that the legacy of Giuseppe Verdi was the highest flight of philosophy Risorgimento art, the embodiment of its basic ideals. Given the fact that the leading genre of Italian culture first half of the nineteenth century was the opera, the stage it became a platform for the expression of patriotic feelings and political beliefs of society. In this context, works by composers Giacomo Rossini, Vincenzo Bellini and Giuseppe Verdi represented the driving factors of the Italian liberation movement. The active factor was always personified the idea – some sole or group will, involved certain goals. Indisputable is the fact that modern Italy owes its birth a few contributions. It can not be. Only a few individuals are consciousness and will determine its age and history; because they are aware of the forces that actually have and using them to set in motion a single, truly active and productive force – their own will». Giuseppe Verdi opera work takes place in the current era and philosophy Risorgimento, transferring the means of musical expression and epic stories and poetic words fundamental ideas of political and cultural independence, freedom of religious choice, the revival of the former national values. Strength Concept Art, energetic fullness of dramatic action, availability of presentation, depth of musical language J. Verdi awakened the national consciousness of the masses at a time when Italian Music and Drama Theatre priorities defined cultural society. Decisive place and era of music Risorgimento not exhausted existing works today. One of the future directions of research problems consider creative legacy of Vincenzo Bellini in the context Risorgimento and study social movements in Italy the first half of the nineteenth century due to the influence of opera on the minds of the masses.



