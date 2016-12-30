DSpace of Korolenko poltava national pedagogical university >

Будь ласка, використовуйте цей ідентифікатор, щоб цитувати або посилатися на цей матеріал: http://dspace.pnpu.edu.ua/handle/123456789/6942

Назва: Багатоголосне виконання як образ народного музичного мислення Автори: Скобцова, О.М. Ключові слова: народний спів

народне багатоголосся

музичне мислення

образ

фольклор Дата публікації: 2016 Видавець: Полтавський національний педагогічний університет імені В.Г. Короленка Короткий огляд (реферат): Проаналізовано виникнення та еволюцію форм багатоголосного виконання як образу народного музичного мислення. Прослідковано тісний зв’язок витоків традиційного народного багатоголосся зі стилістикою регіональної фольклорної традиції України, надано компаративний аналіз наведених форм народного багатоголосся. Визначено загальні стильові ознаки народного багатоголосся.

Analyzed the origin and evolution of forms of polyphonic performance as the image of the national musical thinking. The analysis of the literature on the subject based on the experience of leading researchers of folk-song and choral singing. Followed closely link the origins of traditional folk style polyphony of regional folk traditions of Ukraine, provided comparative analysis of these forms of folk polyphony. The general stylistic features of folk polyphony. Folk polyphony is part of Ukrainian song and performing traditions, characteristic expression of national identity. Ukrainian singing polyphonic nature is closely linked with the traditions of folk collective singing in his diverse local manifestations that have a direct impact on the formation and existence of different types of folk polyphony (octave two voices, tape, third parallelism burdonn style homophony, polyphony echoers, in three votes the tradition of Kant, etc.). Analysis of polyphonic songs to determine the overall style features: improvisational basis chant, variant development melodies subordination vertical horizontal movement of the melody, the formation of incomplete chords parallelism intervals, chords, a special relationship consonance and dissonance, dissonant harmonies custom solution, specific voice, role Infant and faltsetnoho pidholoskiv, melodically expressive bass voice, and the prevalence dvoholosnoyi tryholosnoyi texture that most clearly manifested in polyphonic songs. Опис: Скобцова О. М. Багатоголосне виконання як образ народного музичного мислення / О. М. Скобцова // Філософські обрії. – 2016. – № 36. – С. 132–141.



