філософія Дата публікації: 2016 Видавець: Полтавський національний педагогічний університет імені В.Г. Короленка Короткий огляд (реферат): У статті аналізується зміст концепту «філософія серця» Г.Сковороди у інтерпретації І. Мірчука; розкриваються онтологічний, теоретико-пізнавальний та морально-практичний аспекти антропологізму українського мислителя. І. Мірчук акцентує увагу на самопізнанні та ідеї «сродної праці» як ключових засад у досягненні людиною щастя.

The article is analyzed the meaning of the concept «philosophy of the heart» of Hryhorii Skovoroda in the interpretation of Ivan Mirchuk. The scientist argues that the concept of «philosophy of the heart» is manifested in the philosophical and anthropological teaching of Ukrainian thinker, which is a detailed treatment of heart as the foundation of the spiritual life of the person. In Hryhorii Skovoroda understanding a person is the key to solve all problems of human existence. Ivan Mirchuk compares Hryhorii Skovoroda with the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates and reveals common ideological foundations of their philosophizing. Anthropologismof Ukrainian philosopher Ivan Mirchuk is characterized in three aspects. They are ontological, epistemological, moral and practical aspects. The most important one is the moral and practical, which is the justification of morality and distributing it both a word and the actions. The ontological aspect of Skovorody is presented by the concept of three worlds: the macrocosm, microcosm and symbolic world. Macrocosm is a real world of visible things and phenomena. In Hryhorii Skovoroda understanding microcosm is a specific person, with his/her internal, spiritual characteristics. The symbolic world of Ukrainian thinker is the impact of the Bible, which became the book of all his life. Considering it very thoroughly, philosopher tried to explain the contents of the book in its own way with symbols. The symbolic world of Hryhorii Skovoroda exists as a mediator between microcosm and macrocosm. Epistemological aspect of the anthropologism of Ukrainian thinker is harmonious interaction of the person with the macrocosm. Human life is the continuous process of self-discovery. So, Ivan Mirchuk focuses on self-knowledge and idea of «the something similar work» as key principles to achieve human happiness, which is the main purpose of life. It means that extrinsic human occupation annoys us and reduces our desire to live. Therefore, to be happy we have to avoid everything that would force us to go the wrong way. In this regard, every scientific knowledge should help people to know themselves, their identity, and be happy. Опис: Білецька В. В. «Філософія серця» Г. Сковороди у філософських рефлексіях І. Мірчука / В. В. Білецький // Філософські обрії. – 2016. – № 36. – С. 51–60.



