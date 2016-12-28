DSpace of Korolenko poltava national pedagogical university >

У даній статті на прикладі давньогрецької міфології розглянуто феномен релігійної віри як атрибут формування національної самосвідомості і культури. Виявлено особливості та типологічні ознаки грецької магії, релігії, міфології, містики. Доведено, що міфологічний світогляд стародавніх греків мав функції регулятора суспільного життя, яскраво відображався у поведінці як окремого індивіда, так і полісної громади, оскільки на цій території відчутною є сильна релігійна мотивація. Проведено аналіз давньогрецької духовної традиції в контексті впливу політеїстичних вірувань на формування етнічної самосвідомості стародавніх греків.

This article examines the phenomenon of polytheistic beliefs of the ancient Greeks as an attribute of the formation of the mentality of the nation - a spiritual phenomenon, ethnic identity color, national consciousness, people’s soul, which is formed by overcoming the contradictions between the individual and society. Spiritual community environment clearly reveals national character; it is deeply rooted in human existence, bordering on mass culture. In this regard, he stressed that the interaction of the Titans, gods, spirits and heroes in Greek consciousness took shape in the original perception of the world, clearly represented, not only in myths and legends, but also in daily life, living conditions, as well as dominants select specific kinds of arts. Ancient polytheism has a long prehistory; it is a mature, extremely complex and internally contradictory system. It is proved that the mythological world of the ancient Greeks had a function of r social life regulator, clearly reflected in the behavior of the individual and the polis community, because there has always been a palpable strong religious motivation. Based on the views of historians, religion and antiquity scientists, mythologists, culturologists of the ancient period of European civilization, the Greek held spiritual traditions in the context of the analysis of the influence of the polytheistic beliefs of the formation of the ethnic identity of the ancient Greeks. Formation and development of religious and mystical practices took place in ancient Greece by the synthesis conditions, among which is mainly determined by the following: absolute, spiritual-rational and sensiblematerial cosmology of the ancient Greeks; religious character of society; particular psychological make-up of the Greeks, which were inherent dialecticism and optimistic attitude; competitive nature of Greek culture, with its cult of glory and victory; personal creative activity of the individual. In addition, each of these factors causes the original influence on the formation of social and cultural mentality of the Greeks. The ancient Greek conception of the sacred and the profane are specific. The mentality of the ancient Greeks, their worldviews about the universe and its own destiny indicate common ground as the beliefs and prejudices in spiritual tradition. The systems view of the religious structure of the ancient polytheism gives us reason to isolate it in the following elements: beliefs, «theology», a cult, ritual practice. The features of Greek magic, religion, mythology, mysticism became clear. It is proved that as a result of their interaction arises specific subjective reality created by the imagination of the faithful, uniting the everyday and limit human existence. The unique freedom and democracy of the Greek mentality have allowed artists of Greece to create a new original art by developing composite archetypes and modeling technologies, which subsequently enjoyed European art for centuries. Опис: Бондар І. О. Політеїзм як фактор давньогрецької ментальності / І. О. Бондар // Філософські обрії. – 2016. – № 36. – С. 31–44. URI (Уніфікований ідентифікатор ресурсу): http://dspace.pnpu.edu.ua/handle/123456789/6931 Розташовується у зібраннях: 2016(36)



