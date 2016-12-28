DSpace of Korolenko poltava national pedagogical university >

http://dspace.pnpu.edu.ua/handle/123456789/6927

Назва: В. Г. Короленко як ідеолог українського культурного націоналізму Автори: Кравченко, П.А.

Блоха, Я.Є. Ключові слова: Короленко В.Г.

патріотизм

націоналізм

шовінізм

гуманізм

культурний націоналізм Дата публікації: 2016 Видавець: Полтавський національний педагогічний університет імені В.Г. Короленка Короткий огляд (реферат): У статті розкриті погляди одного з найбільш відомих українських мислителів, письменників і громадських діячів кінця ХІХ – початку ХХ століть Володимира Галактіоновича Короленка на проблему націоналізму. Проаналізовано погляди мислителя щодо співіснування націоналізму, патріотизму та шовінізму, захисту батьківщини, а також трансформація їх у сучасному українському суспільстві.

The views of one of the most prominent Ukrainian thinkers, writers and public figures of the late XIX – early XX century Volodymyr Galaktionovych Korolenko on the problems of nationalism, the coexistence of nationalism, patriotism and chauvinism, protection of the homeland are reflected into the article. The author indicates, that while speaking in defense of the oppressed Ukrainian people, V.G. Korolenko stressed not only upon nationality of a person, but his ideological position as well for nationalism should not prevent each of us to see their own and others’ drawbacks and merits. Thinker also urged to realize that love for native country should be almost the most important value, and it must be protected by all means, otherwise anarchy can cover the society. Analyzing the concept «nationalism», «patriotism» and «chauvinism», which often can be heard in Ukraine, V.G. Korolenko calls to reject national dissension and remnants of chauvinism and build a society based on the principles of national and cultural interaction and mutual respect, humanity and ability to recognize own mental deficiencies, turning them into advantages. Ukrainian national idea for V.G. Korolenko was undoubtedly the highest spiritual authority and main engine of social and political movements. He realized that all political competitions, all aspects of social life, all activities of intellectuals should be based on national idea, the demands of which is the idea of struggle for national independence. Obviously, a great heritage of an outstanding thinker, journalist, human rights activist and public figure V.G. Korolenko should remain as a source of national unity of the Ukrainian people, who defend their right for independence in confrontation with external and internal enemies of our country. Опис: Кравченко П. А. Короленко як ідеолог українського культурного націоналізму / П. А. Кравченко, Я. Є. Блоха // Філософські обрії. – 2016. – № 36. – С. 10–20. URI (Уніфікований ідентифікатор ресурсу): http://dspace.pnpu.edu.ua/handle/123456789/6927 Розташовується у зібраннях: 2016(36)



